Exclusive: Firing Bonnyrigg Rose back to SPFL is only fix for relegation heartache, insists boss Jonny Stewart

New Dundas Park is currently undergoing major renovation works. Picture: Bonnyrigg Rose

Jonny Stewart is Bonnyrigg Rose through and through.

The former midfield maestro celebrated his testimonial last year after a decade at New Dundas Park, spending the lion's share as captain collecting trophy after trophy as Rose motored up the pyramid ladder before finally reaching the promise land of the SPFL in 2022.

However, it all came crashing down last month as the Midlothian outfit surrendered their place in Scottish football's fourth tier after a 3-1 aggregate defeat to East Kilbride in the play-offs. They will now kick off their league campaign next month as a Lowland League side once more.

For Stewart, who replaced predecessor Calum Elliot in March as head coach, his appointment proved to be too little too late. Despite steadying the ship, and picking up maximum points from their last three league fixtures, Rose finished at the foot of League Two on 36 points, level with Forfar but consigned to the play-off by the virtue of an inferior goal difference. The club were also deducted six points for breaching SPFL rules over the gradient of their pitch in November.

Former captain Jonny Stewart spent 10 years at Bonnyrigg as a player. He will now try to steer them back to the SPFL as head coach. Picture: Joe Gilhooley LRPS

For 35-year-old Stewart, who managed Lowland League rivals Tranent last season before taking up the reins at Bonnyrigg, he admits he still trying to come to terms with the heartache of relegation but is plotting an immediate return to the SPFL at the first time of asking.

"It's been so tough to be honest and I don't know if I am over it yet," he told the Evening New. "I was part of the journey in getting the club into the SPFL, so I know how much how much effort went into it, from people behind the scenes, to the players, the whole community, there was a right togetherness.

"To be involved in the club coming back down, it's so disappoining, not just for myself but for everyone connected with Bonnyrigg. It's been tough.

"It's hard to explain - it's never nice being relegated on your home patch. The East Kilbride fans were running on the pitch at the end and all their players are celebrating, so it's a horrible feeling. But credit to our fans as there were a number of them who stayed and clapped the boys off and that's testament to them and the support they've given us.

"What can you say after a game like that? There's only a few words. I thanked some of the guys for their efforts because it was their last game for the club - it was very quiet. But I told them make sure you never experience this feeling again, even if it's with Bonnyrigg or another team."

Stewart believes his remit of steering the club to promotion next season is a much more formidable challenge in comparison to what he and his team-mates encountered three years ago. He has recruited well so far with the vastly experienced Billy King joining from Arbroath and goalkeeper Ross Connelly from Albion Rovers. Captain Kerr Young and Callum Connonlly are also staying after penning new deals but popular striker Keiran McGachie is moving onto pastures new with East of Scotland side Easthouses Lily.

"We know it's not going to be easy," he said. "The Lowland League is extremely difficult to get out of, even more so than when we were promoted three years ago. It's definitely stronger. A lot of the teams play good football and are well organised. It's going to be a different challenge. There's probably at least six clubs that will think they have a right good chance. But it's got to be our aim to get the club back into League Two as quickly as possible.

"If you look at the clubs who have dropped down from League Two, none of them have come close to being promoted again so that proves it's not easy. But we've done it before, we know what it takes to instil that winning mentality. There's no secret the squad has needed freshened up so it's important we bring in new faces, but it's also vital we keep a spine of that team, the likes of Neil Martyniuk, Kerr Young, Lee Currie and Callum Connolly, boys who have been there before and know what it takes to get the club promoted.

"The board have been clear on what my budget is. It won't be the highest but it won't be the lowest in the league. It's been a challenge because a lot of players had already signed up for next season elsewhere months ago, but we didn't know what league we were going to be in right up until a few weeks ago. Being relegated does change everything, but I'm happy with what I've brought in so far and I'm still looking to bring in another three or four new faces. I'm confident we'll get there for the start of the season."

Renovation work is underway on the New Dundas Park pitch to level the playing surface, a major project that will see the club play some of their home fixtures away from the Midlothian venue for the first few weeks of the season. The club has also been drawn in Group C of the Premier Sports Cup and have some exciting ties against Montrose, Alloa, Airdrie and Premiership side Dundee, to look forward to.

"There are positives going into the season, the main one being the brand new pitch so the surface should be excellent," Stewart stressed. "There's also a lot of work going on in and around the ground too. Unfortunately we're going to have play some home games away from New Dundas at the start of the season but we just have to deal with that.

"I hope the fans keep backing us. The support we've had is unrivalled, especially in the lower leagues. We'll be by far the most backed team in the league next season and I'm hoping they keep turning out in their numbers.

"I think all we can do is try and put relegation behind us as quickly as possible. We're back to training next week, let's try and bounce back and get into that promotion position ASAP."