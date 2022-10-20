Expect goals when free-scoring Linlithgow Rose meet hot-shot Spartans in the Scottish Cup this weekend

Linlithgow Rose boss Gordon Herd is excited for Saturday's Scottish Cup clash

The East of Scotland Premier Division leaders are on an eight-match winning run and have averaged over four goals per game in the league this season.

Lowland League Spartans present their biggest challenge yet, with Dougie Samuel’s side also potent in an attacking capacity.

“We can’t wait for Saturday, we’ve been looking forward to it since the draw came out,” said Herd.

“The Scottish Cup is special, and we are playing one of the best teams in the Lowland League, in my opinion. They’ve got a riches of front players who are very good. I think it will be a cracker of a game, it will be two good sides going at each other. It’s a game that a lot of neutrals will be looking forward to.

“It’s a cup tie, so it’s all about who handles the occasion; it’s sometimes not about who has the best side, it’s who can handle the occasion and get into the next round. We’ve got to program the boys to go and do the business.

“We’ve had a lot of success against Lowland League sides, but Spartans are a different animal, they’ve got a really talented squad. We are looking forward to putting ourselves up against them because we want to be a Lowland League team, we want to go into the Lowland League next season and challenge.”

Rose attendances have spiked this season following last year’s double-cup winning triumph, with gates at Prestonfield seeing almost 600 spectators per game, on average.

Herd continued: “We are hoping for a big crowd. We will have our core then Spartans will bring some and you will have neutrals as well. We are hoping to go and put on a show.

