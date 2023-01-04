Three regional leagues have become four, with new teams entering a structure for the short season which will allow the most ambitious clubs a route to the top of the game. The half season will run to the summer, allowing the SWFL to align itself with the performance game and introduce promotion and relegation from the Women’s League One at the end of the current season.

The four top-placed teams in the four leagues outwith development sides will enter play-offs to take their place in League One, with the side finishing bottom of League One relegated to their local regional league.

SWF chief executive Aileen Campbell explained: “This is such an exciting time for women’s football. Our game continues to grow and develop, offering up new opportunities for women and girls across Scotland to be involved.

SWF chief executive Aileen Campbell

“The current SWFL began as way to offer regional football in a more relaxed yet structured format, but in a short period of time has developed into exciting regional competitions in their own right, lit up by stand-out players. From providing a robust testing ground for big clubs to develop their talent to an arena where new clubs and talent emerge, the regional leagues have been rich with stories of communities, sporting glory and overcoming the odds.

“Now, with a league sponsor for the first time, the regional Scottish Women’s Football Leagues will take their place in a robust pyramid, providing a route for all clubs to reach the top of the game based on their sporting prowess and their commitment to youth development and the wellbeing of our players. It will be a nail-biting short season with everything to play for.”

How are the leagues divided up?

With the introduction of new teams, the new leagues have been aligned to be roughly equal in the number of teams. This means the #BiffaSWFL North, West and South each have ten teams and the Biffa SWFL East has 12 teams.

Who is in Biffa SWFL East?

The Biffa SWFL East will see Livingston and Motherwell development joined by Aberdour, Bonnyrigg Rose, Central Girls, Dunfermline Athletic, Edinburgh South, Edinburgh University Thistle, Linlithgow Rose, McDermid Ladies, Murieston United and Musselburgh Windsor.

Who is in Biffa SWFL North?

The development teams of SWPL club East Fife, Championship club Dryburgh Athletic and League One club Westdyke will be joined in the Biffa SWFL North by Buchan, Dyce, Forfar Farmington, Glenrothes Strollers, Huntly, Inverurie Locos and Stonehaven.

Who is in Biffa SWFL West?

The Biffa SWFL West has Alloa, Athena Glasgow, Bishopton, Clydebank Ladies, Cumbernauld Colts, Drumchapel United, Dunipace, Harmony Row and West Park United join SWPL club Motherwell’s development team.

Who is in Biffa SWFL South?