Fast-tracked Hibs youngster on family link with Peter Capaldi's Doctor Who

Rudi Molotnikov made his first senior start in Forfar on Saturday.

Short of jumping in a TARDIS, Rudi Molotnikov’s parents had zero chance of making it Forfar in time to witness their son’s first Hibs start on Saturday. If only dad Justin had managed to snaffle Dr Who’s famous police box while directing one of the world’s most popular TV shows.

Young Rudi, making a few temporal leaps himself by breaking into Nick Montgomery’s first team at 17, is rightly proud of a father whose writing and directing credits including guiding Peter Capaldi’s Doctor through some typically entertaining hijinks. Just one page on a CV that includes a number of awards – and shifts calling the shots on everything from Outlander to Shameless.

Rudi, who credits mum Claire for maintaining order at home while dad was off bossing around some of the industry’s biggest stars, said: “My dad’s a director, yeah. He’s filmed some big stuff. He’s directed Dr Who, Merlin, Atlantis, Outlander.

“It was a bit mental, growing up with someone doing all that. But it was mainly my mum who took charge, obviously, because my dad would be away all week and then come back at the weekends. That was probably difficult for my mum. But we got through it.

“I was aware that he didn’t have a ‘normal’ job from quite a young age. I’m a huge fan of him – and he’s a huge fan of me!

“With him being creative, that was always what he’s on about. I might not work in TV or movies, but he wants me to be a creative player, so he’s always giving me insights on how he sees the game. He sees it from a different angle, his feedback is really good – and ‘creative’ is the word he uses most often.

“My mum and dad unfortunately weren’t in Forfar to see my first start. But they had a good excuse. They are away on holiday in Sri Lanka, so they missed my big day. But it’s a wee bit warmer than Forfar, so I can’t blame them for wanting to get away!”

If it would be wrong to say that Molotnikov stood out in a grim game at Station Park, allowances must be made for his inexperience. He doesn’t turn 18 until May and, before being asked to play in support of Christian Doidge on Saturday, he’d played around 45 minutes of first-team football. And now he's in line to be involved in tomorrow night's Scottish Premiership fixture at home to Rangers.

A lifelong Hibs fan who grew up travelling the dozen or so miles from Loanhead to Easter Road for home games, he has many a fond memory of watching his heroes in action. Starting with a certain seven-goal thriller at Hampden back in 2013.

Spotted as a player of potential before he’d even settled at primary school, Molotnikov has progressed through the ranks at an impressive rate. And he was rewarded with a three-year professional contract in the summer. Ask him about his progress, though, and he’s quick to explain that he’s still got plenty to learn.

“It has come really quick for me, getting a start for the first team,” he said. “I was just glad we got the win against Forfar, for starters. But it was genuinely a dream come true, starting for my team. I’ve always dreamt of this moment. Starting for your boyhood club is something else.

“I’ve been a fan all my life. The first game I can remember was probably the Scottish Cup semi-final against Falkirk, when we won 4-3. That was a brilliant game, the furthest I go back. I remember going there with my dad, a mate and his dad. Great memories.

“I started training with Hibs probably from the age of five, on and off. And I signed my first academy contract when I was 10, so it’s been a long time.”

Making waves in the Development Squad at East Mains, Molotnikov – like Rory Whittaker and Josh Landers – was one of the youngsters dropped straight into the first team when Nick Montgomery replaced Lee Johnson as manager back in September. Even just training with the senior pros has been helpful for a group of kids eager to learn.

“It’s been huge for us, the new manager coming in and throwing younger players straight into the first team squad,” said Molotnikov. “Because he did that, we’re learning every day, being taught how he wants the team to play – we’re not just chucked in.

“But it’s been massive for our development, we all know that. Me, Josh Landers, Rory Whittaker, we’re all loving it. I think what we’re learning is to deal with pressure. Being brave on the ball. Learning different ways of playing, really. Just becoming better all-round players.”

If the kids continue on the current path, of course, it won’t be long until they earn more regular appearances. They might even start getting recognised in the street. Pestered for autographs, possibly?