Despite securing promotion to League One via the play-offs in May, a section of supporters took umbrage over the club changing its name to FC Edinburgh and, despite Alan Maybury's men's surge to the top end of the table, have been absent from Meadowbank these past few months.

However, following a statement from owner Tom Tracy last week, which included an admission that the name change could have been handled better, the supporters club has praised the positive discussions held with the board that will now see the team referred to as simply Edinburgh moving forward. The club have also announced a reduction in matchday ticket pricing to help combat the cost-of-living crisis as well as an ongoing commitment to improve the viewing experience at Meadowbank.

The Citizens Supporters Club statement read: "It has been a tumultuous few months. On the pitch we are all delighted with the progress and position of the team. This is beyond even the most optimistic of hopes and credit needs to be given to the manager and team for exceeding expectations. Off the pitch, the reality is many fans were unhappy with the events over the summer and, at one point, it looked as though relations between the fans, in particular the supporters club, had broken down irrevocably.

Meadowbank has come in for its fair share of criticism from away supporters this season.

"It is to the board's credit that they were willing to have dialogue with the fans and were open to listening to what they had to say. Some of these conversations were difficult, but honest and that is what they had to be if we were to move forward. It was clearly noted that such dialogue needs to continue to be clear with regular updates to fans.