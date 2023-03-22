The Citizens are just outside the League One promotional play-offs by the virtue of goal difference as they chase down back-to-back promotions.

Chairman Jim Brown announced earlier this month he is to step down from a position he has held since 2017 at the end of this season and now the board are looking to entice further resources to assist the club moving forward.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A statement from the Meadowbank outfit read: "Further to Jim Brown’s announcement that he will be stepping down as chairman of FC Edinburgh at the end of this season, we would like to thank him for the exceptional contribution he has made to the club over the past five years.

FC Edinburgh boss Alan Maybury and assistant Mark Kerr are striving for promotion.

"Since our promotion from the Lowland League in 2016, the club has been on an incredible journey, and this season we remain in contention for promotion to the SPFL Championship via the play-offs.

"However, to ensure that we can continue to move forward at pace, the club now requires additional resource, in terms of people, administration, and investment. We are therefore looking at all available strategic options; including but not limited to additional third-party investment, a sale to the right owner, a merging of resources, or fan ownership.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"FC Edinburgh continues to have the support of its key existing investors and shareholders, but we look forward to engaging with interested parties and discussing the opportunities that exist for the club.