The Citizens were on the wrong end of a 3-0 defeat to Queen of the South at Meadowbank on Saturday, goals from Lewis Gibson, Ruari Paton and Lee Connelly giving the Doonhamers a deserved three points. Connor Murray also missed a first-half penalty for Wullie Gibson's men following a foul by Robbie McIntyre.

It's not the first time the Capital side have found it tough going against their Dumfries opponents after back-to-back league and cup defeats in September.

"For whatever reason Queens just have that bit over us at the moment," Maybury told the Evening News. "Every time we've played them, they've played Falkirk or Dunfermline the week before and they've struggled a little bit. We've then looked at where we can hurt them, but both times we've played them they've had players coming back which makes them stronger. We just don't have the answer at the moment. We competed well, our shape was good but the timing of the goals affected us.

FC Edinburgh boss Alan Maybury

"I never saw the energy come back into us that should have after the penalty miss so we spoke about that afterwards to go and show that belief. We've shown it in lots of games but I just feel when it's gone against us, we don't really believe we can get back into the game. We're miles ahead of what we and everyone else thought we would be. We've managed to pick up points, but we'll take a few sore ones along the way. We want to play on the front foot and not just sit in and defend. We're still in a good place. The first time we played Dunfermline and Falkirk in the first four games we were maybe just finding out feet. But the second time around against the bigger sides we've done okay so we'll be ready for this weekend against Falkirk.