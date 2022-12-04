The 21-year-old notched the first in the Citizens' 2-0 win over Clyde on Saturday with Danny Handling's deflected effort wrapping up the points in the second half.

However, Robertson's clever opener at Hamilton's Fountain of Youth Stadium was his first in three months when he netted a brace in the 6-0 thrashing of Airdrie. The youngster now has ten to his name in all competitions this season.

"We had no worries about him - I've worked with him a long time and all he thinks about is scoring goals," Maybury explained. "There's a couple of reasons why it's maybe been a bit stop-start from him the last couple of months with injury and illness, but the last couple of weeks he's got back in the team and he's looked sharp, so we knew the goals would come and Saturday's effort will have done him the world of good. We've chopped and change up front all season so whoever it is they put in a really good shift, putting defenders under pressure and there hasn't been too many games that we haven't scored."

The visitors, who leapfrogged Falkirk into second, only listed five substitutes in South Lanarkshire including assistant Mark Kerr.