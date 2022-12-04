FC Edinburgh boss Alan Maybury delighted to see striker John Robertson back on the goal trail
FC Edinburgh boss Alan Maybury admits he always knew the goals would start to flow again for striker John Robertson.
The 21-year-old notched the first in the Citizens' 2-0 win over Clyde on Saturday with Danny Handling's deflected effort wrapping up the points in the second half.
However, Robertson's clever opener at Hamilton's Fountain of Youth Stadium was his first in three months when he netted a brace in the 6-0 thrashing of Airdrie. The youngster now has ten to his name in all competitions this season.
"We had no worries about him - I've worked with him a long time and all he thinks about is scoring goals," Maybury explained. "There's a couple of reasons why it's maybe been a bit stop-start from him the last couple of months with injury and illness, but the last couple of weeks he's got back in the team and he's looked sharp, so we knew the goals would come and Saturday's effort will have done him the world of good. We've chopped and change up front all season so whoever it is they put in a really good shift, putting defenders under pressure and there hasn't been too many games that we haven't scored."
The visitors, who leapfrogged Falkirk into second, only listed five substitutes in South Lanarkshire including assistant Mark Kerr.
Maybury added: "We were really down on numbers so the boys did an unbelievable job. We had a couple of young boys and Mark Kerr on the bench so I think that says it all. But the character shown to fight and stick up for your team-mates we saw a lot of and that got us a really good victory. The development team train with us all the time, they can handle the ball and they're good, but it does go up a level or two with a few tactical things so you get to see where some of the boys are. I wanted to reward the some of the ones who train with us lot. They're a really good group of boys and some of the ones we brought in are leading things as it can't be coming from me or Kerrso all the time. They need to be demanding of each other on the pitch."