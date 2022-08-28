FC Edinburgh boss Alan Maybury delighted with squad's strength in depth as Capital club move up to fourth in League One
FC Edinburgh claimed their first league win at Meadowbank after a well-deserved 2-0 victory over Clyde.
Goals from strike duo Ouzy See and John Robertson claimed a third win in League One for the Capital side, a result that sees Alan Maybury's men move up to fourth and just two points adrift of joint leaders Airdrie and Dunfermline.
The Edinburgh boss praised the strength of his squad and competition for places that saw midweek hat-trick hero Danny Handling restored to the starting line-up.
"We have got a strong so it's just making sure we look after them," he said. "There are a lot of players who can rightly say they deserve a little more game-time.
"We made a few changes on Wednesday for the cup match, Danny Handling scored a hat-trick so I couldn't not play him on Saturday.
"So, it's a strong squad but even then, we had to use all five subs due to a couple of injuries or knocks and a couple of tactical changes just to make sure we saw through the game. We are going to need everybody this season."
Maybury added: "It's been a brilliant start for us so the win puts us back in the play-off places. I thought we took a big step forward against Clyde on Saturday and really stood up the challenge which is really pleasing. It's good to pick up our first win in the league at home but to be fair we've had to play the two title favourites in Falkirk and Dunfermline so it hasn't been easy."