The Citizens have dropped to fifth in the League One standings and have gone three games without a win for the first time this season. Following a goalless first 45 at the Falkirk Stadium, John McGlynn's men assumed the lead eight minutes after the interval when Oluwasegan Lawal jinked his way past Kyle Jacobs and his shot took a deflection off skipper Liam Fontaine to wrong-foot goalkeeper Robbie Mutch. The hosts made sure of all three points with little more than six minutes remaining after Leon McCann entered the box unchallenged to slot home.

Boss Maybury said: "I think tactically we were quite good. The boys worked their socks off, the shape was good and we limited them to very little, especially the first half. We started the second half really well where we're breaking away, John (Robertson) has the ball, we lose it and they open us up and it's a deflection that sees it go in. But it's really early in the second half so there was plenty of time left and we just want to stay in the game. I made some changes late on to try and give it a go, but it went against us a little bit and they get the second goal.

"I just think little things are going against us, even the second it's not a foul. We're breaking away and the referee gives a free-kick so I think quite a few of those decisions didn't go for us. That said, we can pass the ball a little bit better but we're trying to be positive and go after teams and not sit in.

Leon McCann slides home Falkirk's second despite the efforts of Edinburgh skipper Liam Fontaine. Picture: Michael Gillen.