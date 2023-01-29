The third-placed Citizens slipped to a third successive league defeat as Falkirk ran out 2-1 winners at Meadowbank, second-half efforts from Gary Oliver and Callum Morrison enough to secure all three points for the Bairns despite a late push from the hosts that saw Ouzy See reduce the deficit with 15 minutes remaining.

The Capital side came close to snatching a point, but Maybury feels his side too often chose the wrong option at the crucial time.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"In large parts we were very good but I'm frustrated," he said. "We've had to defend and Robbie (Mutch) has had to make a couple of decent saves but, we had good chances of our own. After they scored their first, we lost our way a bit, the second goal is ridiculous and it killed us a little bit. We then tweaked the shape, we have chances to score before we do and then we're trying to chase them down. I've said to the boys we can't keep doing that because that's happened the last three games – Dunfermline, Alloa and now Falkirk – have all been hanging on so we are a good team.

Edinburgh boss Alan Maybury

"In the attacking areas of the pitch we need to make better decisions, whether that be passing or crossing the ball or getting a shot away. We were always going to go through a sticky patch, but we score goals and stay in games so it's not a problem. It doesn't take away from where we're going and what we're trying to do. We won't lose any belief as we work our socks off, our shape is good, we play good football but we're maybe just that little bit away – where it matters – from being a right good team."