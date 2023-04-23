A 2-2 draw with Kelty Hearts at Meadowbank coupled with Alloa's 4-1 defeat to Falkirk saw the Citizens gain ground on the Wasps in the battle to secure fourth and final play-off berth.

Alloa are three points better off and do have a game in hand - they visit Montrose, who have play-off aspirations of their own, on Saturday - where defeat for Brian Rice's men would give the Meadowbank side the opportunity to claim a play-off berth in just under a fortnight's time when Airdrie are the visitors to the Captial.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Maybury and his players will be awaiting the outcome from Links Park with baited breath.

Innes Murray celebrates his equaliser with Ouzy See. Picture: Tommy Lee.

"We have nothing to lose," he explained. "We can only affect what we can - that may or might not be good enough. That's all we can do. We are relying on others to do us a favour. A point keeps us in it, we still need a few results next week and we'll see what that brings. It is out of our hands and we'll just let it play out.

"But regardless, over the course of the season, the boys can't have given any more and I couldn't be prouder of them. We're sitting on 51 points in League One having scored a lot of goals whereas last year we finished on 52 and not scored as many goals, so the positives of what we've done this year shouldn't be missed no matter what happens.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We're the wee guys in the division with the smallest budget, moving ground, moving everything - and we're still sitting up there. Hopefully we can take it to the last game of the season. I really can't praise my players any more. I haven't once this season set up not to try and get something out of the game, whether that be Dunfermline or Falkirk. We've maybe taken a couple of sore ones.