FC Edinburgh boss Alan Maybury says league leaders are now a target

The 2-0 victory over bottom-of-the-table Peterhead at Meawdowbank saw the Citizens open up a two-point advantage over previous leaders Dunfermline, their sixth win of the campaign so far.

It's a remarkable feat for a club who were plying their trade in the Lowland League little more than six years ago.

And former Hearts and Hibs full-back Maybury insists opposing teams will now be desperate to knock his group of players off their perch.

Alan Maybury has guided FC Edinburgh to the top of League One

Ahead of Saturday's visit of Kelty Hearts, Maybury said: "We're there to be shot at now so we've put that target on our back. But we're there because we deserve to be. We've won the games, we wanted to be competitive when we came up so we're not here just to take part.

"We've done really well in the first quarter so now is the time to kick on. I know we'll have some sticky spells along the way but every time we've suffered a defeat we've bounced back. The biggest thing for us will be finding a way to compete agains the full-time clubs a bit better because we've taken a few sore ones off them.

"I hope the players get the credit they deserve because they've been really good. I don't need any plaudits, I played full-back my whole career! There has been a bit of a turnover with ten coming in over the summer but it's paying off."

John Potter's Kelty have had an upturn in fortunes recently following a slow start.

Maybury added: "We have gameplan to suit different teams. So we went with a group against Montrose, we changed it for last night against Peterhead and we'll do so again for Kelty on Saturday. We're in a position where the squad has some real strength that some may come chapping at my door wanting to know why they're not playing.