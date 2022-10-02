FC Edinburgh boss Alan Maybury showers praise on his high-flying side

The weekend 2-1 success at Montrose was the club's fifth victory since earning promotion to Scottish football's third tier, a result that has catapulted them into second and just a point adrift of leaders Dunfermline.

The Citizens responded in fine style at Links Park following back-to-back defeats against Queen of the South, conceding four in both league and the SPFL Trust Trophy.

But an Ouzy See strike and late winner from substitute Danny Handling sent Edinburgh back down the road with three points.

Alan Maybury is thrilled with his players

And it could get even better for the Meadowbank outfit as a win over Peterhead on Wednesday night would put them top of the pile.

Maybury said: "The Queen of the South results were just a bad week so we reminded the players that we've done really well. We've come up from the division below and we're sitting in a really good position in the league. Let's not forget that. I know that it didn't go that way but if we'd beaten Queens last time out, we'd be sitting top of the league just now.

“Let's be positive and concentrate on what we're good at.