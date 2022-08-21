FC Edinburgh boss Alan Maybury urges players to show more belief against bigger clubs in League One

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Citizens have had an encouraging start to life in League One with six points from their first four games - impressive victories on their travels at Kelty Hearts and Alloa have been tempered by 3-0 defeats at Meadowbank to big guns Dunfermline and Falkirk respectively.

The Bairns ran out deserved winners on Saturday with ex-Hearts winger Callum Morrison on target in the first half before Gary Oliver and Rumarn Burrell netted after the break for John McGlynn's men.

Maybury was disappointed his side didn't really lay a glove on the visitors and is hoping to his players give a better account of themselves next time round.

FC Edinburgh manager Alan Maybury. Photo by Mark Scates / SNS Group.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"It was disappointing as I don't think we competed enough," Maybury told the Evening News. "Falkirk's shape and rotation was good and they caused us problems. We didn't adapt or deal with it quick enough and we didn't ask enough questions of them. We were a little bit gung-ho.

"We seemed to accept the result a little bit too quickly for my liking. We need to find that bit of consistency. We were really good against Alloa last week and at Kelty on the opening-day of the season. Things maybe conspired against us against Dunfermline but we can't have that every time we play the full-time teams. We have to find a way to compete against those clubs.

"I don't think we're showing them respect or are in awe of them. We all go into every game thinking we can win it. But I've said to the boys I think we've done really well to get six points out of 12 from the fixtures we've had. But the frustration for me is I know we're better than we've shown against arguably the two strongest sides in the division. I have the belief, the players just need to find it because I think we can do more against these teams.

"We've spoken about picking up back-to-back wins and that's something we need to do. But it's difficult with the run of games we've had so I get that. We've not come up to this league just to participate. We want to compete, we'll try and do things right, in training we've been very good but we've got to take that into every Saturday.

"The reason I brought in the likes of Liam Fontaine and Peter McDonald is because they've been at a higher level and know what it takes. It is hard, it is demanding and you've got to do it every week.

"My disappointment is maybe just a measure of where I think this group can get to. Even when I played against the bigger teams, I never wanted to just sit in and wait to be beaten. Go and have a go and ask questions."

It's a quick turnaround as Edinburgh welcome Stranraer to Meadowbank on Wednesday in the second round of the SPFL Trust Trophy.