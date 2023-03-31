Recent defeats to Alloa and Queen of the South has seen the Citizens drop to fifth with just six games left of the season.

The Meadowbank outfit have occupied a top-four berth for the lion's share of an impressive maiden League One campaign.

However, Falkirk, Airdrie and the Wasps are currently in the driving seat, with leaders Dunfermline destined for the Championship.

Alan Maybury is confident his side can make the play-offs

But Maybury, whose side host Montrose tomorrow, remains in a positive frame of mind.

"We're trying to look at the bigger picture," he told the Evening News. "We're going to have runs where we don't pick up any points. We just need to keep ticking off the games and try and get to where we want to be. It's not a case of you win a game and you're brilliant, lose and you're terrible, there's a happy-medium in there.

"The boys are in good spirits and we may have one or two back this weekend which will really help with the run-in. There are lots of positives and a lot to look forward to. If you said ten months ago that we would be fighting for the play-offs heading into April, then we'd have taken it.

"For an hour against Queens last week, I thought we were very good and if we get that first goal it's a different game. It's not like us to miss chance after chance, we hit the post too. But they get their goal, it gives them a lift and then within 10 or 15 minutes we're 3-0 down. I'd be more concerned at this stage of the season if we weren't creating the opportunities in the final third. There's nothing to be down about, we're not far off it.