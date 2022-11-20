A quite incredible 90 minutes unfolded with the Wasps racing into a three-goal lead after just 17 minutes only for a Ryan Shanley hat-trick and Danny Handling effort completing a memorable comeback by Alan Maybury's men.

Home goalkeeper Robbie Mutch also saved Stefan Scougall's penalty five minutes after the restart before the visitors were reduced to ten men following the dismissal of Cameron O'Donnell.

Victory pushes Edinburgh up to third in the League One standings ahead of this weekend's Scottish Cup fourth-round tie at West of Scotland opponents Drumchapel United.

Ryan Shanley celebrates his hat-trick. Picture: Tommy Lee.

Brown told the Evening News: "The big thing for us was the crowd got so behind the players. We had our younger fans back with the drums so they made it a great atmosphere. The players even made a comment after the game saying what a difference it made and how it kept them going even though we were three down after just 17 minutes. So, it's great to see so many come out and support us and we can't thank them enough for being so vocal and helping us to a massive three points.

"Having dropped the prices to help combat the cost-of-living crisis too recently, we're now seeing all the old faces back so it's a pricing structure that is affordable even during these hard times. So long may it continue."

Ex-Hibee Shanley has only recently returned to the fold following injury and the 21-year-old said: "I was delighted to score a hat-trick. I think despite losing the goals early on we were the better team. We moved the ball well and obviously them getting a man sent off helped. I'm buzzing with the three points after the way they game started."