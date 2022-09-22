FC Edinburgh exit SPFL Trust Trophy after 4-0 loss at Queen of the South

It's the second time in five days the Citizens have conceded four goals to the Doonhamers at Palmerston following last Saturday's 4-1 League One defeat.

Alan Maybury's men fell behind midway through the first half in Dumfries, Connor Murray beating Edinburgh goalkeeper Sam Ramsbottom from the penalty spot.

The hosts doubled their advantage eight minutes after the restart when David McKay converted from close range following a goalmouth scramble.

FC Edinburgh manager Alan Maybury

Queens made sure of their victory with 20 minutes remaining through Michael Ruth's header at the back post and further gloss was added to the scoreline when Lee Connelly struck six minutes from time.