Josh Oyinsan's early goal at Balmoor was just a third league win in 31 attempts for the struggling hosts, who sacked manager David Robertson just over a fortnight ago.

Defeat on the road has pushed Alan Maybury's men down to sixth and four points off Alloa in fourth. In-form Queen of the South are making headway under new boss Marvin Bartley and have leapfrogged the Citizens into fifth. The Dumfries club are a team high on confidence, scoring goals and picking up points both at home and on their travels. At this moment in time, Edinburgh are doing neither and that must be a real concern for Maybury and his backroom team. The club last's victory was the 2-1 win at Kelty Hearts at the beginning of last month with just two points added from a possible 15 since that success in Fife.

Maybury would have been targeting six points from Peterhead and next weekend's trip to Clyde, who are just two points better off than the Blue Toon in ninth. Edinburgh have fallen at the first hurdle but must get back up on the saddle and regroup this week. Anything less three points at Hamilton's SuperSeal stadium will leave their promotion aspirations hanging by a thread. With just four games to spare, it's now or never. Edinburgh have overachieved during their maiden League One campaign. That said, having spent the lion's share in the top-four and having led the way at one point, to miss out now would be bitter pill to swallow.