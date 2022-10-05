FC Edinburgh leave it late but go top of League One with 2-0 victory over Peterhead

Innes Murray and Danny Handling efforts in the 83rd and 88th minute respectively sees the Citizens leapfrog previous leaders Dunfermline at the summit.

However, for long spells it looked as though Alan Maybury's side would have to settle for a share of the spoils.

The hosts were fast out of the traps and spurned two gilt-edged opportunities inside the opening ten minutes. Firstly, Ouzy See fired wide from a terrific Kieran MacDonald cross when it looked easier to score and then Ryan Shanley, put through on goal by Handling, drew a fine stop from Tom Ritchie.

Alan Maybury is enjoying life as manager of FC Edinburgh.

Edinburgh continued to pepper the opposition's goal but to no avail, Shanley again denied by Ritchie who held his shot on the turn.

Bottom side Peterhead were offering very little in the final third with home goalkeeper Robbie Mutch a virtual spectator during the opening 45 minutes.

The second half started in the same vein as the first with the home outfit carrying a real threat in the final third, Shanley again seeing a shot thwarted by Ritchie 120 seconds in.

Jim McInally's men, who had come from two goals down to grab a point at Dunfermline last weekend, grew in confidence as frustration set in in the Edinburgh ranks.

Maybury replaced See with John Robertson on the hour mark but it was Peterhead who almost opened the scoring when Ryan Dow raced clear of his marker only for Liam Fontaine to block the striker's shot from just outside the six-yard box.

On-loan Hibs midfielder Alan Delferriere should have burst the net when played in on the angle by Robertson but the Belgian could only blast straight at Ritchie.

But Edinburgh kept plugging away and were rewarded seven minutes from time when Handling spotted the darting run of Murray, who fired into the bottom corner.

And five minutes later Handling headed home a James Craigen corner to wrap up the points.

FC Edinburgh: Mutch, MacDonald, Hamilton, Shanley (Robertson 60), See (Crane 74), Handling, Jacobs (Jardine 70), Fontaine, Murray, Delferriere, Craigen. Subs: Ramsbottom, McIntyre, Brydon, Johnson.

Peterhead: Ritchie, Gillies, Strachan, Jason Brown, McDonald, Strachan, Hewitt, Jack Brown, Jordan Brown, Dow, Scullion. Subs: Wood, Hezfalla, Asare, McLeod.

Referee: Matthew McDermid.