However, it was very much win or bust at the Falkirk Stadium on Tuesday night.

And when Kai Kennedy equalised for the Bairns with five minutes left to play, cancelling out Danny Handling's 72nd-minute opener, it really was now or never for Alan Maybury's men.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But that despair quickly turned to unbridled joy for the hardy band of supporters who had made the journey up the M9 when Innes Murray popped up two minutes into stoppage time to send an angled header into the bottom corner for a precious winner.

Innes Murray was the matchwinner at Falkirk on Tuesday night. Picture: Tommy Lee.

The victory moved the Capital side up to fifth and four points off the final play-off berth, currently occupied by Alloa.

However, with just two games to spare, only a win at Meadowbank against Kelty Hearts tomorrow will keep the back-to-back promotions dream alive.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Of course, should the Wasps overcome visitors Falkirk just as Edinburgh did earlier this week, the Citizens will have to settle for a place in League One next season - a feat they would have snapped your hand off for prior to a ball being kicked.

Edinburgh can only control what's in front of them and that starts with collecting three points against Kelty. The rest will take care of itself.

With this in mind, Maybury has the ammunition at his disposal to give his side the best possible chance of winning. What has he got to lose?

With the likes of John Robertson, Ouzy See, Ryan Shanley and Handling all regulars on the scoresheet this season, ably supported by the likes of Murray and James Craigen, Edinburgh are one of the most formidable attacking threats in Scottish football's third tier. They are the fourth highest scorers in the division with 57 already to their name - only champions Dunfermline, Falkirk and Airdrie have scored more. They have also put five and six past Airdrie on their trips to North Lanarkshire earlier on in the campaign. They know the route to goal.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad