Following owner Tom Tracy's decision to hand over the League One outfit to a fans-based consortium led by John Dickson a fortnight ago, rumours are rife that the new personnel in charge are set to inform the SPFL of their intention to operate under Edinburgh City once more when the new season gets underway with the League Cup group stages next month.

The Meadowbank outfit's decision to rebrand as FC Edinburgh last summer – concerns were raised by officials about the name being owned by a social club and the club relying on a letter granting permission to use it – following promotion to Scottish football's third tier was controversial to say the least, with some supporters deciding not to attend matches home and away after not being consulted. However, the supporters club are now hopeful any proposed move would entice those who stayed away along next season.

A spokesman told the Evening News: "We've all heard the rumours and, at this stage, we're not privy to any discussions that may have taken place, regarding returning to using the Edinburgh City name, but this would have the full backing of the support.

FC Edinburgh could return to playing under Edinburgh City next season

"City is, after all, the club we fell in love with. We continue to be referred to, as such, and our official nickname continued to be used throughout last year's hugely unpopular rebrand. Indeed, it's still used in the supporters' club name. Should this come to fruition, we hope that those who were affronted by the name change, will see this as a positive development and see the club engage with fans, on various topics, to avoid such a mistake again.

"We appreciate that many, of the Scottish football community, may say 'what are they calling themselves this week?!' but we hope they will also see this as a positive development, and see the new consortium have paid attention to what matters to fans of the club. Indeed, many were sympathetic to our fanbase, last season, because we weren't consulted on such a vital aspect of the club and its history."

Alan Maybury's men finished sixth last season, missing out on a play-off berth by six points despite spending the vast majority of the campaign in the top four. However, under new ownership, the supporters group is realistic about the club's short and long-term aspirations.

A spokesman added: "Over the next couple of seasons, we're hoping that the club can return to its roots and engage with fans about what is needed, to continue to make the club successful. Obviously, there's many aspects, to the running of a club, beyond finances, and we're hoping that the new board will be reaching out, to ask for help and support, which we'll be delighted to do. The club cannot move forward without its core aspect - the fans.

"Speaking to others, many are excited about the coming weeks and months. This seems to have reinvigorated the fanbase and we're already counting down the days to the new season and looking forward to seeing how the gaffer and squad can build on last season's impressive first season in League One."