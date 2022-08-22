FC Edinburgh slash admission to £5 for adults and under-18s go free for Trophy Trust visit of Stranraer

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Adults will gain entry for just £5 while under-18s are free of charge. Supporters can pay by contactless at the turnstiles.

The Citizens have adapted well to life in League One and will be favourites to progress at the expense of their League Two opponents.

Alan Maybury's men have registered victories over Kelty Hearts and Alloa on their travels but have gone down 3-0 to both Dunfermline and Falkirk respectively.

FC Edinburgh will be hoping to progress against Stranraer. Picture: Euan Cherry/SNS

The club reached the semi-finals of the competition in 2018/19 before being eliminated 5-4 on penalties to Welsh outfit Connah's Quay Nomads after a 1-1 draw at the Deeside Stadium. Former boss James McDonaugh was the man at the helm that evening.