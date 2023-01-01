The club were subject to heavy criticism earlier in the season with many travelling fans taking to social media to voice their dismay at the substandard spectating areas around their home venue at Meadowbank.

However, a new section just metres behind the goal at the west end of the ground will be in operation when the Pars make the trip across the Forth.

"It's now confirmed there will be at least 400 people in the D behind the goals for the game against Dunfermline," chairman Jim Brown explained. "We're delighted after the negativity earlier on in the season that we're getting to trial this for the games against Dunfermline and Falkirk. We're hopeful it will work and will be beneficial for fans going forward.

Meadowbank has come in for its fair share of criticism from away supporters this season

"It will be something similar to being behind the goals at Spartans' Ainslie Park so it's definitely going to be a lot better than what it was for Dunfermline fans when we played them at home back in August. Due to segregation, that area behind the goal will just be for away supporters, but moving forward we're hoping, all being well, that the area will be open for every game.

"We just want to reassure people that we're doing everything we can to make the spectating experience better. It will still be 1,320 capacity so that isn't changing yet, but what we're doing is bringing in as many standing people as we can closer to the pitch."

