Granted, a run of four successive defeats at the turn of the year looked ominous, but the Citizens have responded emphatically with back-to-back wins over Clyde and Kelty Hearts, as well as a point on the road at Montrose, although there was some frustration in the Meadowbank outfit's ranks it wasn't a perfect nine after conceding a last-minute equaliser at Links Park.

Saturday's 2-1 triumph in Fife moved the third-placed Capital outfit three points clear of Alloa, who they host this weekend. There's no catching top duo Dunfermline and Falkirk, they are galloping away into the distance, but it's still very much all to play for in the battle for the remaining two play-off berths.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This is a team that continues to punch way above its weight. It's only ten months ago Edinburgh were plying their trade in League Two. The dream of consecutive promotions is still very much alive so to be sitting at the beginning of March with 45 points is testament to the job Alan Maybury has overseen. Staying in the league was the priority before a ball had been kicked last summer but the goalposts have shifted as the campaign has progressed - Edinburgh have rarely been outside the top four all season and even led the way not so many moons ago.

John Robertson has been in great goalscoring form this season and netted Saturday's opener at Kelty. Picture: Tommy Lee.

The club's Achilles heel has been the league's three full-time clubs Dunfermline, Falkirk and Queen of the South. Nine of their ten losses have come against this formidable trio, with Alloa the only other side to have inflicted defeat. That is nothing to be ashamed of. Nobody wants a pat on the back for losing football matches but the financial disparity between the Capital club and the aforementioned sides makes this a real challenge in itself. That said, Maybury has admitted his side have to do better and show a bit more belief against the league's powerhouses, but it won't make or break where they finish come May.