FC Edinburgh working hard to improve fans' experience at Meadowbank insists chairman Jim Brown

The League One outfit returned to their spiritual - and redeveloped - home after a five-year absence in the summer but have come under scrutiny from supporters who have taken to social media to vent their frustrations over the viewing experience at the Capital venue.

In recent weeks visiting supporters of both Dunfermline and Falkirk found themselves positioned behind temporary fencing around the newly-laid running track.

Brown is sympathetic to their grievances but is assuring fans they are working hard behind the scenes to bring it up to standard.

FC Ednburgh Chairman Jim Brown

"We know it's not the best view for spectators but the delay in the stadium opening didn't give us a lot of time to get organised and the fixtures weren't very kind to us having Dunfermline and Falkirk as our first two home games," Brown told the Evening News. "But rest assured we've taken on board what the fans are saying and we're working with the council and Edinburgh Leisure to try and resolve the issues.

"We don't have another home game for three weeks after Peterhead on Saturday so we're working hard. We're getting closer to being able to use the area behind the goals so fans won't need to stand behind the track which will be a big plus."

On the park, the Citizens are riding the crest of a wave having won four of their first six league fixtures to sit just two points adrift of leaders Dunfermline in second.

Alan Maybury's men ran riot against Airdrie last weekend earning an emphatic 6-0 win at the Penny Cars Stadium, one of the best results in the club's history.