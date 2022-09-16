FC Edinburgh's Callum Crane keeping his feet on the ground

The Citizens are riding the crest of a wave after earning promotion via the play-offs in May with four wins from six and just two points adrift of leaders Dunfermline in second.

However, ahead of this weekend's trip to Queen of the South, full-back Crane insists the squad at Meadowbank are remaining grounded.

"We're not getting carried away," the 26-year-old explained. "Obviously the 6-0 win at Airdrie was fantastic but if we can get another three points against Queens then we're definitely going in the right direction. No one is thinking about winning the league or play-offs. We've had a good start but that is all it is.

Callum Crane, left, is desperate to return to action following last week's postponement. Picture: Scott Louden.

"It was disappointing we didn't play last week because we want to keep that momentum going. I personally think it was the right decision to call off the game out of respect. We know it's going to be a really tough game against Queen of the South. They've recruited a few good players over the summer and although they haven't been in the best of form so far, they're still a full-time club.