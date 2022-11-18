With the Premiership now in cold storage until the middle of December while the World Cup in Qatar takes centre stage, squads in the Championship, League One and Two will continue to battle away for precious points. And the versatile Crane, who came through Hibs' youth academy, is urging supporters to continue their weekly football fix starting with Alloa's visit to Meadowbank tomorrow.

"Hopefully we can get more fans to come and watch," the 26-year-old said. "We're the only team playing in Edinburgh this weekend so it would good to see a bigger turnout. If fans want to get along to Meadowbank, then I think they will be treated to a good game. And the same goes across Scotland for the lower leagues as it's a chance for supporters in the top flight to see what the other leagues are about."

Crane has been plagued by injury during his relative short career, but is now hoping those days are behind him.

Callum Crane challenges Falkirk's Juan Alegria last weekend. Picture: Michael Gillen.

"It feels good to be playing week in, week out," he said. "There's nothing worse than getting injured. I'm keeping myself as fit as I possibly can but I don't think people realise how difficult it is when you're part-time and have a full-time job. I love football so as long as I'm playing on a Saturday I don't really care where I'm playing.