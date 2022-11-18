FC Edinburgh's Callum Crane urges Premiership clubs' supporters to continue their football fix while World Cup is on
FC Edinburgh's Callum Crane is hoping football fans across the country take up the opportunity to visit a few lower league grounds over the next few weeks.
With the Premiership now in cold storage until the middle of December while the World Cup in Qatar takes centre stage, squads in the Championship, League One and Two will continue to battle away for precious points. And the versatile Crane, who came through Hibs' youth academy, is urging supporters to continue their weekly football fix starting with Alloa's visit to Meadowbank tomorrow.
"Hopefully we can get more fans to come and watch," the 26-year-old said. "We're the only team playing in Edinburgh this weekend so it would good to see a bigger turnout. If fans want to get along to Meadowbank, then I think they will be treated to a good game. And the same goes across Scotland for the lower leagues as it's a chance for supporters in the top flight to see what the other leagues are about."
Crane has been plagued by injury during his relative short career, but is now hoping those days are behind him.
"It feels good to be playing week in, week out," he said. "There's nothing worse than getting injured. I'm keeping myself as fit as I possibly can but I don't think people realise how difficult it is when you're part-time and have a full-time job. I love football so as long as I'm playing on a Saturday I don't really care where I'm playing.
"We lost to a good Falkirk side last week, they are full-time and I think that makes a big difference. They just looked that little bit fitter. The first goal we lost was a deflection and the second was just down to poor defending so we're looking to put a few wrongs right this weekend. We were top of the league a few weeks ago and after a couple of defeats we now find ourselves down in fifth so it just shows how competitive the league is. We've got to keep going, picking up points and hopefully we'll finish where we want to come the end of the season."