The 28-year-old midfielder netted five times last month as the Citizens picked up 12 points from a possible 15 on their rise to the summit of Scottish football's third tier.

Alan Maybury's men have since been overhauled by Dunfermline, but former Hibee Handling has been instrumental to the Capital outfit’s fine start to the 22/23 campaign.

"It's the first time I've won one of these awards so I'm really delighted,” he said. “It's helped to lessen the disappointment of losing at home to Queen of the South last weekend which obviously we were all a bit down about. The league is so tight and I think it's the toughest it's been in terms of the teams that are in it. There's a lot of competition and I know there's a bit of gap between the bottom two and the rest, but I think Clyde and Peterhead can get results against most teams. So that shows how good the competition is at this level.

Danny Handling has been in fine form this season. Picture: Tommy Lee.

"We've started well and obviously we want that to continue but there is no given in terms of getting results. You can't pick a match and say you're guaranteed three points as every game is tough. We're second in the league but then we were well beaten 3-0 at home last weekend where, people from the outside looking in, maybe thought we'd at least get a draw or a win based on our form. Before the start of the season, probably Dunfermline and Falkirk were favourites given that they are full-time teams, but when you look at the squads of all ten teams, then everyone looks strong."

Edinburgh travel up the M9 to Falkirk this weekend with both clubs smarting from defeats to Queens and Dunfermline respectively last time out.