FC Edinburgh's Danny Handling's delight at first senior hat-trick - but attacker wants more game-time

A product of Hibs' youth academy, the then 17-year-old came on as a second-half substitute in the final minute for Derek Riordan as the Easter Road men succumbed to a 3-1 defeat to Aberdeen on the final day of the 2010/2011 season.

Handling's first goals of his professional career came during a loan spell with Berwick Rangers the following year, netting a brace in a 2-1 victory over Peterhead at Balmoor in March 2012.

And although goals have been plentiful for the now 28-year-old who lists Raith Rovers, Dumbarton and current club FC Edinburgh, the latter he joined in 2018 on his CV, Handling notched his first hat-trick in the 3-2 SPFL Trust Trophy second-round win over Stranraer at Meadowbank last night.

Danny Handling netted a hat-trick against Stranraer in the SPFL Trust Trophy. Picture: Tommy Lee.

"I've had a few braces but never quite managed to do it so I was really happy to finally get the monkey off my back on Wednesday night," Handling told the Evening News. "I made sure I got to keep the match ball after too. To get the three goals that got us through to the next round is a big plus. To score two free-kicks makes it that wee bit more special.

"I suppose you never really think about scoring hat-tricks, obviously you want to score, but it doesn't really enter your mind. I scored two in the first half the other night so I did think I've got another 45 minutes to try and complete it."

Handling was restored to Alan Maybury's starting XI in the midweek cup clash but has found himself among the substitutes in the Citizens' previous two League One outings.