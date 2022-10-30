The hosts fired themselves in front at Balmoor nine minutes into the second half through Jack Brown, but Jim McInally's men were reduced to ten men with little more than 20 minutes remaining when Julien Carre picked up a second booking.

Alan Maybury's men capitalised on their numerical advantage as Danny Handling found the bottom left corner of the net from outside the box and despite some late pressure from the visitors, they couldn't turn one point into three.

Dunfermline's victory over Kelty Hearts saw the Pars stretch their lead over the Citizens at the top of League One to three points.

James Craigen was content to pick up a point at Peterhead. Picture: Tommy Lee.

"We were disappointed not to take the three points but it wasn't our best performance so I think it just shows how far we've come that we're not happy to come away from Peterhead without maximum points," Craigen, 31, told the Evening News. "We were maybe a bit light on bodies but that's not something the manager or the players would use as an excuse. They stopped us using the width of the pitch - could we have done better? Yes, there were aspects of our game that could have been.

"It's a tough place to go, I thought they played well and they certainly challenged us so that could be a good point come the end of the season. It can sometimes be a bit misleading as they certainly didn't play like a team who are bottom of the table so we'll take the point and move on. Since the defeat to Dunfermline we've taken four points from a possible six so that's been a good return."