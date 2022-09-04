FC Edinburgh's James Craigen makes it a debut to remember as midfielder stars in emphatic victory over Airdrie
James Craigen couldn't have hoped for a better start to his FC Edinburgh career after grabbing a brace in the emphatic 6-0 victory over Airdrie.
The former Arbroath midfielder joined the Capital outfit just 24 hours before the League One encounter at the Penny Cars Stadium and made an instant impact as Alan Maybury's men ran riot against the ten-man Diamonds.
The victory, Edinburgh's fourth in League One this season, sees the club move up to second in the table and just two points adrift of leaders Dunfermline, who tasted victory at Meadowbank last month.
John Robertson also notched a double with Ryan Shanley and Danny Handling, from the penalty spot, also on target in North Lanarkshire.
The home side's Cammy Ballantyne was sent off in the 16th minute for deliberate handball.
Craigen, 31, said: "I like to add goals to my game so to get a brace on my debut is fantastic. Playing in that attacking midfield role you need to be scoring and creating. There are some really good players here so it makes things easier. It's everything I expected it to be so I'm just delighted to be here.
"We had a really good game plan and I felt we executed it. The red card changed things so we could go at them a bit more."
Boss Maybury added: "To go out and deliver what we did was brilliant but I'm already moving on. My mindset is already how we go about the next game but the players deserve huge credit."