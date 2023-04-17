News you can trust since 1873
FC Edinburgh's play-off hopes hanging by a thread but players can be proud of League One debut

FC Edinburgh's hopes of back-to-back promotions is all but over after another disappointing loss - their fourth defeat from their last six outings.

By Neil McGlade
Published 17th Apr 2023, 07:00 BST- 2 min read

Alan Maybury's men really had to pick up all three points against struggling Clyde if they were to keep their play-off hopes alive. However, goals from the home side's Martin Rennie and Barry Cuddihy - Innes Murray briefly restoring parity - condemned the Citizens to another frustrating afternoon in South Lanarkshire.

The wheels have come off at the wrong time for the Meadowbank outfit who, just a couple of months ago, looked odds on to secure a shot at the Championship.

Catching fourth-placed Alloa isn't mathematically impossible but Edinburgh are going to have to win their final three matches and hope the Wasps fail to pick up a point - champions Dunfermline and second-placed Falkirk do have to visit the Indodrill Stadium within the next three weeks so all is not lost.

Innes Murray was on target for Edinburgh in the defeat at Clyde.Innes Murray was on target for Edinburgh in the defeat at Clyde.
While disappointing it will be should they miss out on the play-offs, the management team and players can be proud of their efforts for what has proved to be an excellent maiden League One campaign. If anything, this squad has overachieved with many tipping the club to be scrapping for their lives towards the bottom end of the division before a ball had been kicked. It has been quite the opposite with some terrific wins both at home and on the road, the 6-0 annihilation of Airdrie in September the standout.

Maybury has himself admitted his players these last few weeks may just have run out of steam - or bodies for that matter given the crippling injury list they've had to contend with for the lion's share of the campaign.

Edinburgh are undoubtedly a better team than what they are showing at this moment in time. Goals have been hard to come in recent weeks but they will be desperate to end the season on a high, even if winning isn't enough to secure them a top-four finish.

Only a win at Falkirk tomorrow night will do if they are to keep the candle burning until the weekend at the very least.

