The on-loan Kilmarnock winger has been a revelation since joining the Citizens' League One promotion push a fortnight ago and netted the home side's second in last weekend's 3-0 victory over Clyde at Meadowbank.

The 19-year-old, who spent last season on loan at Forfar, has added an extra dimension to Alan Maybury's attacking options as third-placed Edinburgh aim to keep their play-off ambitions on track at Kelty Hearts on Saturday.

And Warnock says he was delighted to reward his parents who had travelled through from Ayrshire last weekend.

Steven Warnock wheels away after netting his first goal for Edinburgh. Picture: Tommy Lee.

"Since I signed everything's been great," Warnock told the Evening News. "Training is good and we've picked up four points from six in our first two games so it couldn't have gone much better. It was brilliant to get a goal last week, especially at home and also my parents were there too. They've done so much for me to get me to this point, taking me up and down the country and to training every week when I was younger so they've had to sacrifice a lot of their own life for me which I can't thank them enough for.

"There's a really good group at this club and ones who have played at a high level so it's a very good standard. The gaffer told me all this beforehand so I haven't been surprised. I'm delighted to have been put straight into the starting XI as that is exactly what I wanted, to go out and play as many games as I can."

The youngster, whose contract expires at Rugby Park this summer, also revealed former team-mate Kyle Lafferty was a great influence before his unexpected departure.

He said: "Derek (McInnes) hasn't spoken to me about a new contract yet so he's just told me to go and work hard at Edinburgh and keep playing the way I have since joining and I'll be fine.