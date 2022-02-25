Brown Ferguson insists Edinburgh City focus is on job in hand after double signing from Penicuik Athletic

The Citizens, currently occupying the final play-off berth, secured Penicuik Athletic duo Kieran Watson and Nicky Reid on pre-contracts earlier this week.

However, the new additions will continue to ply their trade in the East of Scotland League Premier Division until the summer.

Ferguson insists the focus will very much remain on the current crop of players as the Capital outfit chase promotion to League One.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“We're not planning too far ahead as we've still got a lot of work to do this season," he said.

“The manager had watched Kieran and Nicky and there have been good reports over the course of the season.

“We've had them in training with us and they've certainly impressed when they've been in. The age profile of them too is what we hope brings a lot of potential.

“I managed against them when I was at Linlithgow and they did very well in that game as well.”

Manager Gary Naysmith said of Watson and Reid: "Kieran is a defensive midfield player who was previously at Edinburgh City when he was younger and Nicky, is an attacking player who can play centrally or wide and has already scored 20 goals this season.

“Both players had a fair bit of interest in them for next season so I am delighted that they have chosen to join ourselves and I am looking forward to working with them on a regular basis next season and giving them every opportunity to show that they can play at a higher level."

City welcome bottom-of-the-table Cowdenbeath to Ainslie Park tonight following back-to-back defeats to Albion Rovers and Annan.

Ferguson added: "We want to bounce back. We've lost out twice on the back of a really good run of results so we want to reverse that but we know Cowdenbeath are on a really good run themselves.