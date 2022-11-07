This year’s World cup has been non stop controversy since Qatar was selected in 2010. The competition will be taking place with a backdrop of human rights violations – including the treatment of migrant workers – and the country’s attitude towards LGBT rights, as well as allegations of corruption.

More and more people are calling for a boycott of the games, and will be turning their televisions off when the first game starts on November 20. Here are some ideas for people who have decided to avoid the World Cup this year.

Go and watch...other football

A view shows the Lusail Stadium in Lusail on November 5, 2022, ahead of the Qatar 2022 FIFA World Cup football tournament (Photo by KIRILL KUDRYAVTSEV/AFP via Getty Images)

The Scottish Premier League will be pausing for the World Cup, however, the other Scottish Leagues will not be. The Scottish Championship, League One, League Two and the Lowland League are still going on in the men’s league.

Women’s football leagues are also still going, and there is guaranteed a team near you playing. So, now is the time to check them out if you haven’t already. What teams are in your area? What games are playing near you? Smaller, local teams are often run by volunteers and could use your support. Also, it means you still get to watch football.

Watch Re-runs

We learned a lot during lockdown – and one of the things was the joy of watching old sports games while the other games were cancelled.You can find a ton of games throughout the decades, want to see the hand of God again, get on it.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Want to see the Brazil team winning the 2002 World Cup? Do it. Follow all the same rituals that you would do, get beer, snacks, pals, whatever, but stick on a game that you know is going to be brilliant.

Fight back

Support local charities, organise protests, events. Raise money. Raise awareness. Want to support LGBT rights? Join a local group, write to your MP, MSP and Councillor. Protest. March. Do what you gotta do to make your voice heard.

Still hang out

Advertisement Hide Ad