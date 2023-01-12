News you can trust since 1873
Here’s how the Scottish Premiership table is predicted to look at the end of the 2022/23 season including where Hearts and Hibs will finish. Picture: SNS

Final SPFL table gallery: Where Hearts and Hibs are predicted to finish vs Celtic, Rangers and rivals

The Jambos are set to welcome St Mirren to Tynecastle on Friday night while Lee Johnson’s side host Dundee United at Easter Road on Saturday.

By Martyn Simpson
3 minutes ago

The latest round of Scottish Premiership fixtures kicks off tomorrow night with Hearts looking to strengthen their grip on third place and Hibs hoping to climb back into the top half.

The Jambos are set to welcome St Mirren to Tynecastle on Friday night while Lee Johnson’s side host Dundee United at Easter Road on Saturday. Ahead of those fixtures, football statistics site FiveThirtyEight have updated their prediction for the final Scottish Premiership table for the 2022/23 season.

The site uses data to simulate how all 12 teams will end the campaign and predict their odds of winning the title and of relegation. Here is how the latest predicted table looks and where Hearts and Hibs would finish:

1. Celtic

Points = 97, GD = +75, Title odds = 92%.

2. Rangers

Points = 84, GD = +47, Title odds = 8%.

3. Hearts

Points = 58, GD = +6, Title odds = <1%.

Photo: Alan Harvey - SNS Group

4. Aberdeen

Points = 51, GD = +/- 0, Title odds = <1%.

Photo: Craig Foy - SNS Group

