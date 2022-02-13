East of Scotland League: Fired-up Leith Athletic 'didn't need extra motivation' to end Haddington Athletic's two-year unbeaten home record

The top-of-the-table clash between Haddington Athletic and Leith Athletic was a feisty encounter

Haddington manager Scott Bonar stoked the flames in these pages ahead of their top-of-the-table clash as he claimed Leith had looked “mentally drained” in recent matches.

If Leith needed any extra motivation, that was it, and they ended the Hi-Hi’s two-year spell without a defeat at home in the league thanks to second half strikes from Shaun Turnbull and Wayne Sproule.

“It didn’t really motivate us more, as we knew it was a big game anyway,” said Chalmers. “The boys knew what was at stake and they had trained really well in the past week.

“Personally I thought it was a bit naive to come out with those comments, if there was going to be any added motivation that would certainly give it. My phone was very busy on Friday night. There was a lot of people unhappy at the club.

“We said nothing and waited until the game on Saturday and we did the business on the pitch. The club’s motto is persevere and we certainly did that.

“It was good to get the win. We knew they have an impressive record, particularly at home, so to be the first team to beat them is massive for us.”

Leith have seven league matches remaining with a potential title decider looming on the final day of the season when they host Haddington at the end of May.

Chalmers continued: “The players were mentally focussed on what they needed to do on Saturday and what they need to do for the rest of the season if they want to win the league.

“The coaches put a plan in place and the players executed that. We knew we wouldn’t get much chances, Haddington are a team that like a lot of possession but we limited their chances.

“We were clinical at the right time and took our chances.

“If it was down to budgets and support they have, Haddington should be miles ahead of us. It’s something which Leith aspire to, but for me, it’s a game of football and the better team won on the day.”

