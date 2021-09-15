Let us know what you think and join the conversation at the bottom of this article.

The teams will be in Scotland’s capital to compete for the Four Nations Challenge Cup and will be bringing a men’s and a women’s team for the two-day event.

The Mound Precinct will host the tournament and the unique outdoor pitch will be on the doorstep of TheNational Galleries of Scotland, just off Princes Street.

Scotland players Jordan Thomson and Carol Melville who are making their debut for their country at the tournament joined Homeless World Cup founder, Mel Young at the venue

After two postponed annual tournaments because of the pandemic, the Foundation has introduced this special two-day regional event between Street Football Partners from England, Northern Ireland, Scotland and Wales.

It will allow players from the home nations to compete again and mark the return of Homeless Football tournaments for not just the Foundation’s UK partners but also the 70 plus partners around the globe.

Football player Jordan Thomson will make his debut for Scotland across the weekend matches.

He said: “I’m a mixture of being nervous and incredibly excited about playing for Scotland at the Four Nations Challenge Cup.

“The style of football that we play in Street Football is quick, intense and entertaining. I can’t wait to get going.”

Taking place over two-days, teams will compete in a round-robin tournament on the Saturday ahead of a Finals Day on the Sunday.

The first game on both days will kick off at midday and before the action gets underway on Saturday, the first-ever tournament of its type will be opened by Edinburgh’s Lord Provost Frank Ross.

President and founder of the Homeless World Cup Foundation, Mel Young said: “Since 2003 we have proved that using the power of football can change lives and though our partnerships across the world we want to include and support as many people as possible.

“We hope that passers-by will drop by and watch some quality football, some fun exhibitions matches and enjoy the other entertainment we’ve got planned across the weekend.”

Carol Melville will also making her debut for Scotland this weekend.

She said: “I love football. I play three times a week and love being a part of Street Soccer Scotland.

“Ever since finding them, my happiness accelerated. I’m so honored to have the opportunity to play for my country this weekend, it’s going to be an experience which I’ll never forget and I’m so grateful to be in the position I am. It will be a brilliant weekend.”

Edinburgh’s Lord Provost Frank Ross welcomed the tournamnet to the Capital.

He said: “I’m very much looking forward to officially opening the first ever Four Nations Challenge Cup this weekend.

“The Homeless World Cup Foundation is a unique and pioneering charity which uses football to inspire people and shows the power of sport in changing people’s lives.

“It has been embraced across the world and whilst the international tournament can’t take place I’m delighted that Edinburgh can host this opportunity for the home nations to compete again.

“With male and female teams from the four UK nations as well as exhibition matches taking place it will be great to have a weekend of the beautiful game in the heart of the Capital”.

