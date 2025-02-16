Five-star Citizens put Capital rivals Spartans to the sword

Innes Lawson celebrates one of his goals for City. Picture: Edinburgh City FC

Boss Michael McIndoe labelled his players "extremely dangerous" after watching Edinburgh City swat aside city rivals Spartans 5-0 at Meadowbank.

Innes Lawson and Ouzy See were both on target twice for the hosts with Lewis McArthur completing the rout late on as the Citizens cemented their position in fourth spot.

Spartans, meanwhile, were well beaten and stay sixth - 11 points adrift of the final promotional play-off berth currently occupied by City. Dougie Samuel's men do, however, have two games in hand on most of the teams around them.

McIndoe's men were in menacing form and have now won three on the spin since the 4-1 defeat to East Fife last month.

"It was a really dominant performance against a good Spartans team," McIndoe told the club website. "It's interesting because I've been saying for two or three weeks now that somebody is going to get one off us based on the fact how we've played. We're creating a lot of chances - a really young, exciting, attacking football team to watch. It's a really good advertisement for League Two football in Scotland.

"We've now won three out of three this month so we're on a second run again. How long is it going to last? We don't know. We'll let the football gods decide. What we do know is that this team is very dangerous to play against because they play with freedom and creativity. And when you've got that it's extremely hard to play against.

"Everything I asked of the players they did extremely well. We took the goals well and the crazy thing is we maybe could have got one or two more and that's not being disrespectful to Spartans, it's because we had those chances.

"I think we've been fourth now for three months. The first couple of games in January we never picked up any points to both East Fife and Peterhead. I think the important thing to remember is this squad has only been together for seven months so I'm really excited with what's still to come. Onwards and upwards as we push up the table."

McIndoe also praised his players for filling the void left by former star striker Connor Young who joined Dunfermline last month.

He added: "They had to step up. We said that when Connor left. We understood the journey he is on and the trajectory is going to be a wee bit quicker than the team. But I said to the players we play with three 10s and two 9s so it's extremely hard to play out against us. We're an extremely young, fit and desirable team and the boys want to play higher."

Elsewhere, Bonnyrigg Rose picked up a point on the road as they drew 1-1 at league leaders East Fife.

Cameron Ross gave the visitors a first-half advantage in Methill before Alan Trouten rescued a point for the home side from the penalty spot with five minutes to spare.

Rose boss Calum Elliot said: "I thought it was the least we deserved. We want to be more difficult to beat, especially with the amount of goals we have been conceding away from home. But the character, discipline and threat we posed on the break, particularly first half with the chances we had, was pleasing. I wouldn't say I'm delighted with the point because we had three. But in terms of where we've come from, the performance at Elgin, for example, it was like night and day. We'll make sure we're ready for Forfar next weekend."