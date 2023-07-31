Rob Hart led his Tynecastle side to a 5-1 defeat of Hill of Beath on opening day

Hart’s side thrashed Hill of Beath 5-1 at Meggetland as they got the new campaign off to a flyer. Striker and captain Ryan Cameron struck a double either side of the interval, while debutant striker Mackenzie Scott, Michael Johnston and Fletcher Hendry all got on the scoresheet.

“It was some start for us, literally; I think we scored within the first couple of minutes,” said Hart.” We were excellent for the first 15 to 20 minutes and then Hill of Beath came right back into it and put us under a bit of pressure, but we defended really well and we had another three chances in the first half on the counter, and took one of them.

“The boys from start to finish competed really well. Hill of Beath have got some really good quality players but the boys were brilliant.

“I was surprised it clicked so well for us on the first day of the season. There is a lot of ability in the squad, I said that last season, they are young, they have energy and enthusiasm about them – they love playing the game – and when it clicks, it clicks. It’s when the other team has their moments and their say on the game, that is the times when your young teams tend to struggle, and you put yourselves under more pressure. On Saturday, we managed to weather that very well.”

19-year-old striker Scott joined on loan from Spartans last week and Hart sees a lot of potential in the youngster.

He continued: “He’s trained with us all of pre-season, he’s played a few games and he’s fitted in really well. He has a bright future ahead of him if he can continue to develop as he’s developing, which is our job for all the boys, to nurture them and give them a place to play.”

Next up for Hart’s side is a trip to East Lothian to take on Haddington Athletic tomorrow night. The Hi-Hi also got their season off to a winning start with a 3-1 win at home to Crossgates Primrose on Saturday, and Hart is expecting a difficult encounter.

“It’s going to be an incredibly tough game down there,” said Hart. “They were excellent last year and they have managed to strengthen. They got a very positive result on Saturday against a really good side, so I am expecting a tough game for us. Scott [Bonar, Haddington boss] has done a great job, the players have an identity about them, and they all play for each other.”