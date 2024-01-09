With Hibs, Hearts and Spartans all triumphing in the Scottish Cup, here are five things that we learned from the third round.

It was a good weekend for the Edinburgh clubs as four of the six clubs who went into round three of the competition made it into the hat for the next round. Multiple sides produced great performances and carried on their form from 2023, while others ended their terrible runs. Here, we look back on five things that we learned from everyone’s first game of 2024.

Hibs’ Michaela McAlonie is unstoppable

Hibs continued their impressive form in 2023 into the new year as they dismantled St. Johnstone 10-0. It was another high-scoring game from Grant Scott’s side as they flew into the fourth round with ease. However, the score wouldn’t have been quite so comprehensive without McAlonie.

The midfielder netted four times in the tie and could have easily bagged more. Her second goal was particularly impressive as she slammed the ball into the top corner to put the hosts 3-0 up.

These types of performances aren’t uncommon from the 22-year-old this season either. The midfielder has been one of Hibs’ best players this season and has collected multiple Player of the Match awards so far. On current form, it surely won’t be too long until she receives a Scotland A team call-up.

Boroughmuir can compete with SWPL1 sides

Promotion chasers Boroughmuir were so close to producing a shock result on the weekend. The capital side was ahead at half-time thanks to a brilliant solo goal from Emily Arthur before the Dons came back to win 3-1.

Boroughmuir has been after SWPL1 football for the past few seasons. Making their way into the promotion play-off spot before the end of the year, Andy Enwood’s side is in a good position to meet their long-term objective this season. However, Sunday’s game proved if they do get to the promised land of SWPL1 football, they will certainly be able to compete with the teams around them.

Hearts’ Jessica and Erin Husband are going to the top

While Hearts played a fairly strong team against Edinburgh Caledonia, two players who came into the side were Erin and Jessica Husband. The twins were just 15 years old and have been in and around the first team for some months.

In the cup tie, Eva Olid gave Erin Husband her debut while Jessica Husband occupied the left wingback slot. Yet, despite their age, neither player looked out of place. In fact, many might argue that they were among the standout players in the 9-0 win. With both players still so young, it is clear to see that their so much potential there and the twins could easily reach the top of Scottish women’s football.

Bonnyrigg Rose makes it into the hat

The lowest-ranked team left in the competition, Bonnyrigg Rose haven’t actually progressed into the fourth round yet. Their game away to Queens Park was called off due to a frozen pitch with the rescheduled game set for January 17th.

The fourth-tier side now has an opportunity to play SWPL1 side Partick Thistle if they overcome the SWPL2 leaders next week. It will no doubt be a tough task for the League One side. However, whatever happens, they can be proud that they made it into the hat for the last 16 for the first time.

Spartans start 2024 the right way

It is no secret that Spartans had a tough end to 2023. The side went 10 games without a win, crashed out of the Sky Sports Cup and ended the year inside the relegation play-off zone. Long-term manager Debbi McCulloch also announced her intention to leave the side once a replacement has been found. Yet, as the game approached, Spartans confirmed that McCulloch would still be at the helm for their Scottish Cup away fixture against Glasgow Women.