Forgotten man Keiran McGachie explains limited appearances for Bonnyrigg Rose this season
Bonnyrigg Rose talisman Keiran McGachie has been limited to fleeting substitute appearances so far in the club's maiden League Two campaign.
The 29-year-old striker, who finished top goalscorer as Rose earned promotion via the play-offs last term, has been plagued by chronic pain in both knees with his last appearance from the bench in a 2-1 defeat to Stirling Albion at the end of October. He will again miss out when table-toppers Dumbarton visit New Dundas Park on Saturday but is hopeful of he can pull on the red and white jersey before the year is out.
"Basically, I haven't been right for the past two and a half years where I've just been taking pain-killers and antibiotics," explained McGachie, who is also a PE teacher at Lasswade High School. "I've had ongoing knee issues and we've never really got to the bottom of it. So, I've been getting cortisone injections to try and ease the pain but they've not worked 100 per cent. It's just been catching up with me and now that I've stepped up a level, I just can't do it. Fingers crossed I'll be back fit and able to play come Christmas time so that's kind of where I am. It's not been the season I'd hoped it would be so it's been really frustrating."
McGachie continued: "We've obviously had that dip in form and that was tough watching on the sidelines, knowing that you can't influence the matches in any way.
But the gaffer (Robbie Horn) and I had a long chat and he's been brilliant. He's told me to go away and do what I need to do, come back ready to play and go again in the second half of the season. Everyone has been amazing at the club, even the players, although they call me 'fat club' because I'm not allowed to put on any weight! Everyone can't wait to see me stand on the scales at the fortnightly weigh-in! I'm trying to do what I can off the field and help keep the boys positive because it's been a difficult few months results-wise. But it's a really tough league which I think a lot of people have forgotten."