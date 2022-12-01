The 29-year-old striker, who finished top goalscorer as Rose earned promotion via the play-offs last term, has been plagued by chronic pain in both knees with his last appearance from the bench in a 2-1 defeat to Stirling Albion at the end of October. He will again miss out when table-toppers Dumbarton visit New Dundas Park on Saturday but is hopeful of he can pull on the red and white jersey before the year is out.

"Basically, I haven't been right for the past two and a half years where I've just been taking pain-killers and antibiotics," explained McGachie, who is also a PE teacher at Lasswade High School. "I've had ongoing knee issues and we've never really got to the bottom of it. So, I've been getting cortisone injections to try and ease the pain but they've not worked 100 per cent. It's just been catching up with me and now that I've stepped up a level, I just can't do it. Fingers crossed I'll be back fit and able to play come Christmas time so that's kind of where I am. It's not been the season I'd hoped it would be so it's been really frustrating."

Advertisement Hide Ad

McGachie continued: "We've obviously had that dip in form and that was tough watching on the sidelines, knowing that you can't influence the matches in any way.

Keiran McGachie has endured a frustrating campaign so far. Picture: Michael Gillen.