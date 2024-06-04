All the latest news surrounding the Scottish football from outside of Edinburgh.

Hearts and Hibs will already be working on their preparations for next season, and in the case of the latter, there is little choice. The search for a new manager goes on weeks after Nick Montgomery was sent marching following a disappointing campaign.

With pre-season just four weeks away, Hibs will want to get a new manager locked down sooner rather than later, while Hearts will already be preparing their transfer shortlist. In the meantime, we have rounded up all the latest news surrounding the Scottish Premiership.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Tierney made available

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Arsenal have decided they will welcome offers for Scotland international and former Celtic star Kieran Tierney. According to the Evening Standard, Tierney finds himself on a list of available players this summer, along with Emile Smith Rowe, Eddie Nketiah and Aaron Ramsdale.

It will be interesting to see who makes a move for Tierney, with the Scot having been a regular on loan with Real Sociedad last season. Tierney referenced Celtic when speaking about his loan spell with La Real. He said earlier this year: “These boys are like me playing for Celtic. Growing up, the club is all you know and all you want. When I was at Celtic, there were four or five maybe in the first team from the academy.

“Here it’s like 13, 14. Next level. The squad are really tight. I noticed that straight away. You could tell they had been playing together for years, the manager has been here for years. It doesn’t matter if you’re playing, on the bench, not in the squad, you all want the same. That’s part of the success: it’s a family.”

Adams returns again

Former Ross County boss Derek Adams has returned to Morecambe for a third spell. "There is a lot of work to be done over the transfer window to get ready for the start of the new season, and I know the board of directors were looking for a manager who knows the football club and how it works," Adams said upon his appointment.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I’m delighted to come back and try and help the football club move forward again. This will come not only through myself, my staff, and the players, but the supporters of the football club as well who have been through a really difficult period."

Morecambe director James Wakefield said of Adams, who previously won promotion to League One with the club: “While we continue to face challenges, the situation at Morecambe has evolved sufficiently to enable us to hire into key roles and get on with the core business of being a football club.