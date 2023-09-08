The Exeter City star and one time Man Utd prospect has suggested that clubs in Scotland should join the English Football League set up.

A former Hearts and Hibs player has been reciving pelters on social media after suggesting that Scottish football teams should join the English Football League structure.

Demetri Mitchell, now playing for Exeter City who currently sit top of EFL League One, had two loan spells at Tynecastle between 2018 and 2019 and spent two half seasons at Easter Road between 2022 and 2023. The one time Manchester United prospect made 38 league appearances in the Scottish Premiership and socred just one goal in all of his time north of the border.

Posting on X, the 26-year old wrote: “Would it not just make sense to join the SPL with the English football league like Welsh clubs? Win win for everybody a lot more revenue for SPL clubs.”

The reply section of his post, in which he refers to the Scottish Premiership by the decalde old name of SPL, has since been bombarded by Scottish football supporters lambasting the poorly thought out idea. Many have questions the logistics of clubs like Ross County and Inverness Caledonian Thistle travelling to the south of England to play clubs like Portsmouth and Mitchell’s Exeter City.

Other supporters have asked how they would determine which level of the English pyrmaid that Scottish clubs would join, with Mitchell going on to suggest they should either work their way up from the National League (fifth tier) or should enter the English FA Cup for a season wth the round they progress to indicating where they could be placed in the EFL the following campaign.