The former Hearts and Hibs midfielder was boss at Balmoral Stadium between 2019 and 2022, guiding the club to League Two and League One title wins before leaving for Hartlepool last summer.

Hartley, who previously managed Alloa, Dundee and Falkirk, left the English League Two club in September and takes over at Cove Rangers from Jim McIntyre who departed following the 6-1 defeat by Inverness on Monday which left them in eighth place, 10 points clear of bottom side Hamilton.

Hartley, who signed a contract until 2026 and who will have assistant Gordon Young alongside him, told the club's official website: "I definitely think there is more to be achieved here. We put in a lot of hard work to get Cove Rangers up to the Championship, not just myself and Gordon, but a lot of other people behind the scenes, such as the chairman, who worked so hard over many years to push Cove up through the leagues.

Paul Hartley is unveiled as the new manager of Cove Rangers. Picture: Craig Foy / SNS

"Now it is all about staying in the Championship. It is a big challenge. I know how difficult the division is. There are teams fighting for their lives and our task will be to remain well clear of trouble. I'm delighted to be back. It feels like a homecoming and now I just can't wait to get started."

Chairman Keith Moorhouse said: "As a club, we know Paul and how he works, and given his availability, this decision makes sense for both parties. He understands Cove Rangers and shares our ambitions and given how well he worked with the players before, I am hoping the transition will be seamless. I want to look to the future now, and I feel we have the right man in place to take us forward."

