Former Hibs and Celtic boss makes his case to become Aberdeen manager as another coach tempted by Dons

Two names have thrown their hat into the ring regarding the vacant Aberdeen post.
By Jimmy Johnson
Published 13th Mar 2024, 13:00 GMT
Updated 13th Mar 2024, 13:05 GMT

With the end of the 2023/24 Scottish Premiership season in sight, let's take a step back to see what's going on around Scotland's top division.

Recently, Neil Warnock left his post at Aberdeen after just over a month in the role - today, we'll be looking at two candidates who have expressed an interest in taking on the now-vacant Dons job.

Neil Lennon reinforces interest in Aberdeen post

Neil Lennon has been heavily linked with the Aberdeen job - a recent interview he conducted only reinforced this, saying that there is 'no question' regarding his interest.

Speaking to TalkSPORT, Lennon said: "First of all, I was surprised Neil [Warnock] left, the one person you'd want to put fires out is Neil Warnock. It's a job that would interest me, there's no question. It's a big club with big tradition, it's one of the top clubs in Scotland."

Peter Leven expresses desire to take on Dons post on a permanent basis

Since Warnock's departure, Peter Leven has taken on the Aberdeen reins as a caretaker while they search for a new permanent manager. However, Leven is keen to stay on in the role, saying 'anyone' would love to manage the Dons.

Speaking in a recent press conference, Leven said: "One day, I would like to be manager but I know the club is looking for somebody with more experience. I am gaining a lot of experience now and one day I would like to be a manager. Anybody would love to be a manager at Aberdeen.

"They are a massive club but I know at the moment I know they are going through a process where they are looking for somebody with experience, which is fine. I have always said I will step up as interim whenever the club needs me."

