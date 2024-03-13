With the end of the 2023/24 Scottish Premiership season in sight, let's take a step back to see what's going on around Scotland's top division.

Recently, Neil Warnock left his post at Aberdeen after just over a month in the role - today, we'll be looking at two candidates who have expressed an interest in taking on the now-vacant Dons job.

Neil Lennon reinforces interest in Aberdeen post

Neil Lennon has been heavily linked with the Aberdeen job - a recent interview he conducted only reinforced this, saying that there is 'no question' regarding his interest.

Speaking to TalkSPORT, Lennon said: "First of all, I was surprised Neil [Warnock] left, the one person you'd want to put fires out is Neil Warnock. It's a job that would interest me, there's no question. It's a big club with big tradition, it's one of the top clubs in Scotland."

Peter Leven expresses desire to take on Dons post on a permanent basis

Since Warnock's departure, Peter Leven has taken on the Aberdeen reins as a caretaker while they search for a new permanent manager. However, Leven is keen to stay on in the role, saying 'anyone' would love to manage the Dons.

Speaking in a recent press conference, Leven said: "One day, I would like to be manager but I know the club is looking for somebody with more experience. I am gaining a lot of experience now and one day I would like to be a manager. Anybody would love to be a manager at Aberdeen.

