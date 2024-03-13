Former Hibs and Celtic boss makes his case to become Aberdeen manager as another coach tempted by Dons
With the end of the 2023/24 Scottish Premiership season in sight, let's take a step back to see what's going on around Scotland's top division.
Recently, Neil Warnock left his post at Aberdeen after just over a month in the role - today, we'll be looking at two candidates who have expressed an interest in taking on the now-vacant Dons job.
Neil Lennon reinforces interest in Aberdeen post
Neil Lennon has been heavily linked with the Aberdeen job - a recent interview he conducted only reinforced this, saying that there is 'no question' regarding his interest.
Speaking to TalkSPORT, Lennon said: "First of all, I was surprised Neil [Warnock] left, the one person you'd want to put fires out is Neil Warnock. It's a job that would interest me, there's no question. It's a big club with big tradition, it's one of the top clubs in Scotland."
Peter Leven expresses desire to take on Dons post on a permanent basis
Since Warnock's departure, Peter Leven has taken on the Aberdeen reins as a caretaker while they search for a new permanent manager. However, Leven is keen to stay on in the role, saying 'anyone' would love to manage the Dons.
Speaking in a recent press conference, Leven said: "One day, I would like to be manager but I know the club is looking for somebody with more experience. I am gaining a lot of experience now and one day I would like to be a manager. Anybody would love to be a manager at Aberdeen.
"They are a massive club but I know at the moment I know they are going through a process where they are looking for somebody with experience, which is fine. I have always said I will step up as interim whenever the club needs me."