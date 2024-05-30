The latest Scottish football news headlines from outside of Edinburgh.

Hearts and Hibs will already be looking ahead to next season after very different campaigns of last. Hearts stormed their way to European qualification after locking down third spot at a very early stage, while their city rivals had to settle for a bottom half finish after failing to climb into the top half ahead of the split.

The Hibees now find themselves searching for a new boss after deciding to move on from Nick Montgomery, and replacing him will be an early focus this summer. In the meantime, we have rounded up all the latest news surrounding the two Edinburgh club’s Premiership rivals.

Gillespie pens new deal

Former Motherwell goalkeeper Mark Gillsepie has been handed a new contract by Newcastle United despite having not made a single league appearance since arriving back at the club in 2020. “I’m delighted to be extending my contract into next season,” Gillespie said. “This is the club I grew up supporting and it’s a hugely exciting time to be a part of it.

“We have a brilliant group in the dressing room and at the training ground, and it’s a great environment to work in. I’m already looking forward to pre-season and to getting back onto the grass.”

Newcastle head coach, Eddie Howe, added: “Mark’s attitude to his work and his consistency are of the highest order. He continues to set an example in how he trains, plays and supports his teammates, and that’s a hugely important component in any squad. I’m delighted to have him with us.”

Considine tributes

St Johnstone man Andy Considine has played his last game for the club after racking up 61 league appearances across recent years, joining in 2022 after his long stay at Aberdeen came to an end. Considine’s contract is up this summer and he has not reached an agreement to pen a new one. Teammate Remi Matthews wrote on social media: “Top player, top professional, all the best mate.”