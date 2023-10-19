Former Rangers boss lands surprising new job as Celtic great speaks out

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

In today’s Scottish football news, a former Rangers head coach has landed a surprising new role - and it has nothing to do with football. Additionally, a Celtic legend has urged the fans to remain patient with a pair of Bhoys stars, as they impressed him during the international break.

Giovanni Van Bronckhorst lands shocking new job

Former Rangers head coach Giovanni Van Bronckhorst has returned to the world of work - but not in a footballing capacity. Instead, the former Netherlands international now finds himself as a Fashion Brand Ambassador for Blue Rivet, according to the Glasgow Times.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In an interview regarding his new role and his time with Rangers, Van Bronckhorst said: “At Rangers, I was fired in November and that hurt. We won the Scottish Cup and reached the final of the Europa League in Seville and only lost to Eintracht Frankfurt on penalties. And then we reached the group stage of the Champions League for the first time in a very long time.

“Of course, I want to continue as a manager and there have been possibilities, but I either didn’t come to an agreement or I didn’t have a good feeling about it. No, I don’t think it will be in the Netherlands. Perhaps in southern Europe. From my time at Barcelona, I know what it is like to live and work there, that appealed to me then and appeals to me now, but we will see what comes my way.

“I still go to all the Feyenoord games. I actually travel to them on my scooter because it’s nice and quick and I am delighted they are going to win the title. But I have certainly enjoyed spending time with my family too.”

John Hartson lauds Reo Hatate and Kyogo Furuhashi

Reo Hatate and Kyogo Furuhashi have both had injury problems this season that have hampered their abilities - however, Celts icon John Hartson believes that they will both be back to their best when the Hoops take on Hearts on Sunday afternoon.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Hartson notes that when a player is out injured, it can take them ‘three or four games to get back into the swing of things’. This would explain why the pair have not looked themselves so far in the 2023/24 season - and why they should be back to their best when they come to blows with their Edinburgh-based rivals.

Speaking on the Go Radio Football Show, Hartson said: “[Reo] Hatate as well, I mean me and Barry [Ferguson] were talking off-air and was just saying that sometimes when you’ve been out through injury it can take three or four games to get back into the swing of things.