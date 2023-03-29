The Manchester City midfielder branded Scotland's approach "rubbish" following his side's 2-0 defeat in the Euro 2024 qualifiers in Glasgow. Rodri accused Scotland of provoking his team-mates and time-wasting by staying down. Debutant David Garcia also claimed that the grass was too long and that made the game difficult.

McLeish told Sky Sports News: “Come on, get a grip guys, just eat the humble pie and say the better team won on the night. They will be really urgently looking to get the game in Spain and make up for it. That's the way football goes. Scotland won deservedly and Spain should just eat that pie and get on with it.”

One of the Scotland players who went down was Kieran Tierney and the Arsenal defender ultimately had to come off because of a foot knock which came from a studs-up challenge from Rodri. Former Scotland forward James McFadden branded the Spain captain a sore loser.

Spain captain Rodri and teammates are dejected at full time after losing their UEFA Euro 2024 qualifier 2-0 at Hampden Park. Picture: Craig Williamson / SNS

Speaking about the midfielder's comments, McFadden told Sky: “I thought it was poor, I really did. Yes, towards the end of the game there were players going down, but they had put so much into the game, so much effort, there were players going down with injury.

“But I think he has to look at his own team and their antics in the first half in particular: throwing themselves to the ground, trying to get players sent off, trying to win penalties, trying to get players booked. It's sour grapes. I expected a bit more class from him. And Spain were wasting their own time. The amount of times they were kicking the ball out the park in the second half, I think they just wanted to see the final whistle.

“Tactically Steve Clarke and the players got it spot on: frustrated Spain for large spells, scored a couple of really good goals and created another few good chances as well. I don't think this was a smash and grab by any means - it was a well-deserved victory."